Zacks Research Weighs in on Westlake Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Westlake in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $8.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.34. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s FY2025 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

NYSE WLK opened at $130.50 on Monday. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $138.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

