Zuoan Fashion (OTCMKTS:ZAHLY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Zuoan Fashion Limited (OTCMKTS:ZAHLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Zuoan Fashion shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.
Zuoan Fashion Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
Zuoan Fashion Company Profile
Zuoan Fashion Limited is a casual menswear company. The Company’s products are designed in-house and sold under the Zuoan brand. The Company offers a range of products, including men’s casual apparel, footwear and lifestyle accessories, primarily targeting urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. The Company’s apparel products include blazers, jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, leather jackets, down jackets, pants and jeans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zuoan Fashion
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Zuoan Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuoan Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.