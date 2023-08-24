1,050 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 8.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $179.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.07. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

