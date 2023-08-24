11,818 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $354.62. 13,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

