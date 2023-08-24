22,596 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of BATS HYD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,413 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

