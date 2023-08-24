2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Insider Sells $33,812.91 in Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 6,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $33,812.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

2seventy bio Price Performance

NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,296. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 2seventy bio by 7.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 2seventy bio by 31.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 2seventy bio by 63.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 2seventy bio by 30.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSVT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.