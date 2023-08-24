3,475 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.