52 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW traded up $7.63 on Thursday, hitting $714.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,929. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $744.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.73.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $743.38.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

