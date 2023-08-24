571 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Align Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,614 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $365.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.54 and a 200-day moving average of $328.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.63.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

