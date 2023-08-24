586 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $404.60. 1,611,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $409.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.56. The company has a market cap of $323.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

