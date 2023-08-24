888 (LON:888) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

888 (LON:888 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on 888. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 101 ($1.29) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.85) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on 888
888 Trading Up 2.4 %
888 Company Profile
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 888
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.