888 (LON:888) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

888 (LON:888 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on 888. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 101 ($1.29) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.85) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

888 stock traded up GBX 2.97 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 127.97 ($1.63). 2,207,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,560. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.50 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.90 ($1.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,208.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £574.00 million, a P/E ratio of -426.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.53.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

