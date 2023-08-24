ABCMETA (META) One Day Volume Tops $26.45

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $751,893.76 and approximately $26.45 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014778 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,437.80 or 1.00046885 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002466 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000757 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $29.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

