ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.47. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

