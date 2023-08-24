Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $122.18. 363,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,722. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total value of $447,009.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at $561,082.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,598 shares of company stock worth $3,625,505. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

