African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.69

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

African Gold Acquisition Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of African Gold Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 218,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

