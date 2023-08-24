Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) SVP Sells $390,031.20 in Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,812. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIN. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Albany International by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

