Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,780. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,729,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,614,832. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
