American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,839 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Universal Health Services worth $229,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.14.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Universal Health Services stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.67. 44,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.31%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

