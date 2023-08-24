American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,444,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840,250 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.19% of Amcor worth $198,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Amcor by 117.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amcor by 697.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 1,004,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

