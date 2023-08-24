American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 75,469 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,469 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of AmerisourceBergen worth $183,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.90. 110,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,555. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average of $172.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABC

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.