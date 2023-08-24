American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,004 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ConocoPhillips worth $273,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 408,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.75. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

