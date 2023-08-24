Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANRGF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Anaergia from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on ANRGF
Anaergia Stock Performance
Anaergia Company Profile
Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anaergia
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.