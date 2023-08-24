Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANRGF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Anaergia from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Anaergia has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

