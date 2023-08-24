Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $51,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

ADI stock opened at $177.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.