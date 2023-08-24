Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Price Target at $72.05

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BXP

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.