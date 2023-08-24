Analysts Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Target Price at $90.72

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 176,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

