Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Open Text (OTEX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX):

8/17/2023 – Open Text is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Open Text Price Performance

OTEX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 554,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.22%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

