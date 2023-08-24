Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Open Text (OTEX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX):
- 8/17/2023 – Open Text is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2023 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2023 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Open Text Price Performance
OTEX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 554,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Open Text Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.22%.
Institutional Trading of Open Text
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
