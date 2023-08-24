Analyzing PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PrimeEnergy Resources and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75

ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $23.78, suggesting a potential upside of 63.31%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than PrimeEnergy Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 32.95% 27.40% 16.13% ARC Resources 34.54% 36.74% 21.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and ARC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $125.09 million 1.46 $48.66 million $14.22 6.96 ARC Resources $6.65 billion 1.33 $1.77 billion $2.91 5.00

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARC Resources beats PrimeEnergy Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

