Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0203 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Ankr has a total market cap of $203.11 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014778 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,437.80 or 1.00046885 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02016626 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $7,860,086.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.