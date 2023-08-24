ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Cuts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,886 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Yum China worth $30,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 28.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 79.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,970,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,455 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Yum China by 71.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Yum China stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.70. 799,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,677. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

