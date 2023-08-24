ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 617.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in PropertyGuru Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. PropertyGuru Group Limited has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.94.

PropertyGuru Group ( NYSE:PGRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

