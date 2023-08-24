ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $105.51 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,334,580 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,692 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises 3.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $105,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 104.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.69. 2,400,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,170,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.