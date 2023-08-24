ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $51.47 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,229 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 1.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $51,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $79.02. 1,447,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.