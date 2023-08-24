ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $59.71 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 602,391 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises about 2.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.32% of Teck Resources worth $59,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 253,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $291,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teck Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,418,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,488,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,891,000 after buying an additional 802,341 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.94. 1,221,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,604. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

