ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases 144,468 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,468 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $79,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $71,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.27. The stock has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

