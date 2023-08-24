ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 150,950 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150,950 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 6.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $178,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 177,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.19. 7,591,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,422,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $307.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.52. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

