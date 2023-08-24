ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Trims Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,127 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. 516,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.61. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

