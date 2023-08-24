ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Trims Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NEX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 731,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 329,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

