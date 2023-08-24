Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Trimmed by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,846 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,226 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $50,574,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 437,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,736,000 after buying an additional 41,171 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,351,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,564. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

