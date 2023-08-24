Aragon Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $180.84 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00015819 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars.

