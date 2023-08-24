ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $251,962.64 and $81.29 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

