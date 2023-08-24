Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

