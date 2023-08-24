Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.380-1.395 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.49 EPS.
Autodesk Stock Performance
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $204.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average of $204.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $234.99.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk
In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
