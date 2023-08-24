Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.380-1.395 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.49 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $204.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average of $204.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $234.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

