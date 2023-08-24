Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $204.36, but opened at $215.50. Autodesk shares last traded at $212.90, with a volume of 447,741 shares changing hands.

The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

