Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.13. The company had a trading volume of 179,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,648. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.68. The company has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

