AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,466.92. 50,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,063. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,481.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,509.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

