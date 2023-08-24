Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Up 7.4%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.58. 26,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 136,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$42.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanti Helium Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

