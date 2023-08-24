Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $701.86 million and $17.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.98 or 0.00018858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,436.14 or 1.00046736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.88916058 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $19,464,910.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

