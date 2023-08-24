Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,147,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Baker Hughes worth $235,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,117 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,554,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.56. 928,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $36.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

