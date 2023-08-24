Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TBBK. Raymond James increased their target price on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $116.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,986.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,986.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,876 shares of company stock worth $326,870. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 24.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 387,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Featured Stories

