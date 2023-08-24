Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.97 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.15 ($0.12). 35,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 820,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.16 ($0.12).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £96.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.40.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

